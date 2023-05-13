Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 20,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search