2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) VF (1)