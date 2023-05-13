Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1859 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search