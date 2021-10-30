Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3137 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

