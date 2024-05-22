Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

