Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
