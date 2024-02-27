Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2254 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (3)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 DM
Price in auction currency 130 DEM
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 DM
Price in auction currency 110 DEM

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1854 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search