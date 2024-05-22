2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 310. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF65 (2) Service NGC (3)