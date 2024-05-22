Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 310. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

