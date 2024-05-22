Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 310. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
