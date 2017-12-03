Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
