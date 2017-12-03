Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

