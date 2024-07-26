Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search