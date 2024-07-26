2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2)