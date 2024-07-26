Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

