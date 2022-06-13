Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

