Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
