Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

