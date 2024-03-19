Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
