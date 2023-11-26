Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
