Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Heritage - March 28, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search