Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1844 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search