2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (2)
