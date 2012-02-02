Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1849 A. Gold (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1849 A Gold - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1849 A Gold - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 8,78 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

