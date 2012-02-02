1/6 Thaler 1849 A. Gold (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1)