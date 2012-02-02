Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1849 A. Gold (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 8,78 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
