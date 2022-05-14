Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1860 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1860 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search