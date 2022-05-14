1/6 Thaler 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

