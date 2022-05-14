Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
