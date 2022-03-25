Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
