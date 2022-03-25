Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
