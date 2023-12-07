Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
