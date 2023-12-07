1/6 Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

