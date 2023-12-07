Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
