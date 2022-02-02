Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (4)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
