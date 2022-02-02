Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Heritage - January 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

