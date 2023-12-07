Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

