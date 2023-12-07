Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
