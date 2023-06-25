Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
