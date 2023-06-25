Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

