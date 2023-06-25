1/6 Thaler 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (7) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)