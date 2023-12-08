1/6 Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

