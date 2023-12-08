Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1853 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

