Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (11)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search