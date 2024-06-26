Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
