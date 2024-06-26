Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Heritage - July 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1852 A at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

