1/6 Thaler 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
