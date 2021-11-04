1/6 Thaler 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition AU (1)