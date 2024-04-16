Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (7)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search