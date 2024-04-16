1/6 Thaler 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

