Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36409 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1849 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

