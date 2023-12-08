Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

