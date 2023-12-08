1/6 Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)