Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
