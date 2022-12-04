Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
