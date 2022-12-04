Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1847 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
