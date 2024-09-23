Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

