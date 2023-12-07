Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1845 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1845 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1845 D at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1845 D at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1845 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

