1/6 Thaler 1845 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2)