Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1845 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search