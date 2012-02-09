Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint
