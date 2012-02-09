Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
