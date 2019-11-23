Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4685 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search