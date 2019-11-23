Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Monnaies d‘Antan

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4685 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 D at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 D at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 D at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

