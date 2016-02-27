Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1844 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1844 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search