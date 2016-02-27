Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1276 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
