Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1843 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

