Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1843 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
