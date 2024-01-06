1/6 Thaler 1843 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (2) VF (2)