1/6 Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7887 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2)