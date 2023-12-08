Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7887 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
