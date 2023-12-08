Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7887 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

