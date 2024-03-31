Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1841 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 D - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 D at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

