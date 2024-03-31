Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1841 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (6)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
