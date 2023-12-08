Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/6 Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4925 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/6 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1841 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search