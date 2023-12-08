1/6 Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4925 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (2)