Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/6 Thaler 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4925 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
