Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

