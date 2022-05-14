Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
