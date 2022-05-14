Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search