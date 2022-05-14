Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

