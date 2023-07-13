Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- Chaponnière (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
