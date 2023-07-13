Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1856 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Category
Year
