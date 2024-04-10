Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
