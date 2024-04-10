Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

