Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3123 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

