Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12199 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

