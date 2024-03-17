1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12199 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)