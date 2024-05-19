Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

