Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
