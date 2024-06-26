1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1712 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (1)