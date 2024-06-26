Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1712 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 8, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 29, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

