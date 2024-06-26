Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1712 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
