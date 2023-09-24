Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60074 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 147. Bidding took place June 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

