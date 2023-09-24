1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60074 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 147. Bidding took place June 6, 2013.

