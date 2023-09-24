Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60074 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 147. Bidding took place June 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search