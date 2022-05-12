Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

