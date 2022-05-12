Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
