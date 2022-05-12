1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2)