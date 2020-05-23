1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition AU (2)