1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)