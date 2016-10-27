Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
