1/2 Silber Groschen 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1)