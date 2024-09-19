1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

