1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
