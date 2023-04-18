Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • WAG (4)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Roma Numismatics - July 29, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

