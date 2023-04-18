1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (2) VF (2)