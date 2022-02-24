Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

