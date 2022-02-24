Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,222)
- Weight 1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
