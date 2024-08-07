Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1860 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7495 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10519 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
