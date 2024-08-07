Krone 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1860 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (5)